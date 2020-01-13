cold-feet,-series-9,-episode-1,-review:-a-superior-soap-opera-packing-a-real-punch

But what’s this? Adam has been accused of inappropriate behaviour at work: a feeble joke made at a leaving do (“Hattie is in HR… stands for ‘hand relief’”) has prompted a complaint from a younger employee who thought it offensive and belittling to women. Adam reacted as you would expect and scoffed at the charges. Cue a schooling from his son (Cel Spellman), Karen (Hermione Norris) and her daughters on how times have changed. By the end of the episode, a contrite Adam realised the error of his ways and meekly accepted a written warning. It isn’t the Nineties any more, lads.

Everyone else was much the same, though, as they returned for this ninth series. I ignored the show’s revival in 2016, having not missed it in the intervening years. But with last year’s series I fell for its charms. It may be a soap opera, but it’s a superior one: the writing is funny and emotionally truthful, the characters going through events most in midlife can relate to – cancer, career disasters, terrible teenagers. Jenny (Fay Ripley) has finished her cancer treatment but is still dealing with the emotional fallout. David (Robert Bathurst) is facing the fact that Karen, his ex-wife, is now in a relationship with Adam. This wouldn’t be such a problem if the group didn’t spend every waking minute together.