cold-feet-‘could-be-axed’-after-next-series-according-to-show-star:-‘it’s-not-my-decision’

Cold Feet could be about to air its final series, according to long-time cast member Robert Bathurst.

The actor, who plays David Marsden in the hit TV series, made a prediction back in 2016 that if the show were to be renewed it would either be a failure after the first season or the reboot would last four seasons.

And he reaffirmed this ahead of the upcoming new episodes.

‘If we are pulled, which I think we might well be, I always said we’d either do one series and it’d be a failure or we do four in the reboot,’ he said. ‘That was my instinct.

‘It’s not my decision, but if we are finishing I hope we’ve given ITV a very difficult decision to make.

‘It could well be the end, but you don’t know.’

Bathurst also stressed the importance that the show is still ‘about people’, and hadn’t exhausted all-important storylines.

‘If it’s still about people, that’s life and it’s open-ended,’ he added to The Sun. ‘So long as it isn’t: “We’ve done all the big issues of the day, we’ve run out of those” – if that’s the emphasis of it then, yeah, finish it.’

Cold Feet’s eighth series saw shock for Jenny (Fay Ripley) who was diagnosed with breast cancer. This news affected the rest of the gang’s lives, as they worked out what they could do to help their friend.

For James Nesbitt, the future of the show is all about how the audience reacts to the latest episodes.

‘There’s chat about a few things going on. It’s not just down to the writer, Mike Bullen,’ he previously told the publication. ‘Nowadays, it’s a lot to do with the people who watch it. But if there’s an appetite for it, then there’s an appetite for us to do it.’

Series 9 of Cold Feet airs on Monday 13 January at 9pm.





