Coheed & Cambria, the Devil Makes Three, RÜFÜS DU SOL coming to the Pageant in separate show

Coheed & CambriaCourtesy of the artist

Coheed & Cambria, the Devil Makes Three and RÜFÜS DU SOL are new concerts coming to the Pageant.• Coheed & Cambria, CHON, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, $35-$42.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.• The Devil Makes Three, Amigo the Devil, 8 p.m. May 16, $25-$30, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.• RÜFÜS DU SOL’s “Americas Tour 2020,” 8 p.m. May 27, $39.50-$45, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.Get tickets at ticektmaster.com, at the box office, and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.Get more information at thepageant.com.

