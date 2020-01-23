cody-simpson-has-‘no-complaints’-over-miley-cyrus-romance-as-they-spend-the-day-cuddling-up-at-the-beach

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong with the Australian star insisting he has ‘no complaints’ when it comes to the couple’s romance.

And it sure looks that way, as Miley and Cody were seen cuddling up together while enjoying a trip to Zuma Beach in Miami on Monday.

The couple spent some time together at the beach, with Cody parading around shirtless in front of his gal and Miley covering up in a jumper that read, ‘don’t do weed’, when she wasn’t sun-bathing in a black swimsuit.

She definitely caught the eye of her boyfriend, as Cody couldn’t quite tear himself away from Miley despite being on the phone.

He was seen planting kisses on the Wrecking Ball hit-maker, before the pair enjoyed a long hug as they prepared to head home.

Their latest PDA comes after Cody gushed about his romance with Miley and said things for the pair are ‘amazing’ right now. He phoned into The Kyle and Jackie O Show over in Australia on Wednesday and said of his relationship: ‘Yeah it’s great, amazing… no complaints.’

That’s sure to squash those split rumours doing the rounds at the end of last year, after Cody was seen hanging out with a Playboy model. Turns out model Jordy Murray is actually the girlfriend of Cody’s best friend.

Cody and Miley first got together in October, following her brief romance with ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter and her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley and Liam, who is now dating girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, are now in the process of getting divorced after ending their eight-month marriage. They dated for 10 years on and off, and it’s said the pair will ‘always love each other’ despite in the end wanting different things.

Miley, meanwhile, didn’t expect to find love with Cody so soon.

Sources told Hollywood Life: ‘Miley has always been more of a relationship kind of girl, she loves having someone special in her life and she always falls hard.

‘She also wasn’t expecting to have a boyfriend so soon either, she wasn’t looking for that at all, this whole relationship has taken her by surprise in the best way.’

They continued: ‘Cody has gone above and beyond to win her heart and has worked hard to convince her to get serious with him.

‘He’s stepped up to the plate and has been there for her in every way pretty much from day one.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Joseph Gordon Levitt admits he was a ‘judgmental little pk’ after rough break-up

MORE: Love Island’s Mike Boateng reveals he’s ‘having doubts’ about relationship with Leanne Amaning





