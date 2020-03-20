Cody Simpson Does A Next Level ‘Worm’ Dance After Nearly A Week In Self-Quarantine – ‘I’m Starting To Crack’

Self-quarantine is not as easy as it sounds for some people, and it only gets harder and harder as the days go by. That being said, it looks like Miley Cyrus’ boyfriend, Cody Simpson, is not dealing so well with the whole social distancing movement.

The Australian singer took to social media to show his fans how he is blowing off steam since he’s been feeling on edge locked up in his house amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cody shared a clip of him doing the worm on the living room floor, making it very clear that he’s getting really bored and needs something to do or he’ll ‘crack.’

Obviously, there is only so much you can do at home for many days and not feel like going out and meeting friends but Cody found a little distraction – dancing.

And since the star’s fitness is great, it’s safe to say he did the dance move known as ‘the worm’ more than just well!

In fact, he went over the top with it by starting out in a handstand position before slowly lowering himself until his abdomen could touch the floor before pushing back up again.

Fans know that the singer used to be a competitive swimmer as a child back in Australia and he actually continued to be part of different swim clubs in L.A. as a grownup.

Naturally, he is in a great physical form even after days of home self-isolation and skipping gym time so a next level worm from him should not be too much of a surprise.

In the caption, he wrote: ‘Day 6 and I’m finally starting to crack! #CORONAVIRUS.’

Unfortunately, Cody and Miley have decided to self-quarantine separately, just to play it extra safe, hence the boredom.

Speaking of, Miley has started an Instagram Live talk show – Bright Minded: Live With Miley – to pass the time.

During an episode, she told fans that: ‘I have not gotten out of these sweatpants for about five days. And I have no plans of doing it anytime soon.’ Relatable!



