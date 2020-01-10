cod-and-chorizo-pie-with-saffron-mash-recipe

This cod and chorizo pie is rich, hearty and topped with a delicious saffron mash. Put the potatoes on to boil while you’re working on the filling to save time.
Prep time: 25 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes
Contents
SERVES
Six to eight
INGREDIENTS
- 750g thick cod fillets, skin removed, pin-boned
- 550ml full fat milk
- 100ml dry white wine or vermouth
- 4 bay leaves
- 10 black peppercorns
- ½ small onion, thickly sliced, plus 1 roughly chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 400g cherry tomatoes, halved
- 50g butter
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed to a purèe
- 200g chorizo, skin removed, chopped
- 40g flour
- Small bunch parsley (leaves only), chopped
- 50ml double cream
For the mash:
- 100ml milk
- Generous pinch of saffron
- 900g floury potatoes (I like Maris Piper), peeledand halved
- 25g butter
- 7 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
METHOD
- Put the cod into a sauté pan and cover with the milk and wine or vermouth. Add the bay leaves, peppercorns and sliced onion and bring to a gentle simmer. Cover with a lid, lower the heat and poach the fish for two minutes. Turn the heat off and leave the pan for another five minutes, then remove the lid.
- Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and cook the tomatoes over a medium heat until soft and falling apart, about 10 minutes. The mixture should be moist but not wet. Season and set aside.
- Heat the butter in another pan and sauté the chopped onion until soft, about eight minutes, then add the garlic and chorizo and cook for another two minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for a minute. Remove from the heat.
- Remove the fish from the milk mixture and strain the liquid. Add the liquid gradually to the chorizo, stirring well to ensure that the mixture is smooth. Put the pan back over the heat and bring to the boil, stirring all the time. The sauce should thicken. Stir in the parsley and cream, bring to the boil and check the seasoning. Leave to cool.
- To make the mash topping, gently heat the milk with the saffron then leave to infuse.
- Preheat the oven to 200C/180C Fan/Gas 6.
- Boil the potatoes until tender (about 20 minutes), drain and return to the pan. Mash them well with the infused milk, some salt, pepper and the butter, then gradually add the olive oil, beating with a wooden spoon as you go.
- Assemble the pie, putting half the sauce in the base of a deep round pie dish, then the fish, then the tomatoes, then the rest of the sauce. Top with the mash.
- Bake for 20 minutes, or until the top is slightly golden and you can see that the filling is bubbling up round the edges. Serve with green vegetables or a dressed green salad.