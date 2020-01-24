coco-guaff-reacts-to-stunning-win-over-australian-open-champion-naomi-osaka

Coco Gauff was almost lost for words after she recorded one of the biggest wins of her fledgling career over defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka.

The 15-year-old sensation largely dominated the match and capitalised on the 30 unforced errors made by her opponent to claim a thoroughly deserved 6-3 6-4 victory.

Gauff’s maiden US Open campaign back in September was brought to an abrupt end by Osaka but demonstrated the progress she has made in the intervening period, serving confidently and covering the court with incredible speed and poise.

The American won just three games in her previous meeting with Osaka and reflecting on a landmark win, she struggled to comprehend her achievement.

She said: ‘What is my life? Oh my gosh. Two years ago I lost first round in the juniors and now I’m here this is crazy.

“Two years ago, I lost in the first round at juniors and now I’m here!” 🙌 15-year-old @CocoGauff has knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka to book her place in the fourth round in Melbourne 👏 PS – @rodlaver… if you’re watching, she wants a selfie for her Instagram! 🤳 pic.twitter.com/tLEOOkR0pA — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 24, 2020

‘Honestly, I was just telling myself one point at a time and just keep fighting because you never know what happens on this court.

‘I love it here. Oh my gosh honestly, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

‘Honestly, I’m on Rod Laver Arena I can’t believe this.’

Asked if she had ever met the 11-time grand slam winner, she added: ‘No. I walked past him a couple of times in the hallways but I never really said hi because I’m a little bit nervous.

‘If he sees this tell him we can set up a meet up some time I need a selfie for Instagram.’

More to follow…

