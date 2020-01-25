coco-gauff-cool,-calm-and-collected-as-talented-teenager-juggles-studies-with-incredible-success-on-the-court

As Coco Gauff prepares for her fourth-round match at the Australian Open – which is due to start in the small hours of Sunday morning – it feels strange to be reminded that she is still wrestling with her algebra homework.

At 15 years and 318 days old, Gauff may be the most marketable young athlete in the world, but she is also going through tenth grade in her online schooling. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, she described the difficulty of completing her assignments from the far side of the world.

“I feel like I don’t really have a person to call because of the the time difference,” said Gauff. “I do have teachers, but we’re 18 hours ahead right now, so they’re not gonna answer the phone.

“I am in tenth grade so I have a long way till college,” added Gauff. “It’s just basic stuff like algebra. I want to do online college. I’ll probably have to do something local, probably FAU [Florida Atlantic University], FIU [Florida International University] or Miami or something. I can go back and forth. I haven’t even looked at what I would study. Nothing with math!”

It is her management agency who will need to sharpen up their adding skills, if we are to believe marketeers’ predictions that she could earn £20m in endorsement deals by the time she turns 20.