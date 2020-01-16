cocky-fugitive’s-facebook-post-taunting-police-backfires-spectacularly

Police got their own back on a wanted man who taunted them on social media with their own post complete with the hashtag ‘Can’t Run Forever’.

Sean Leyland, 29, had been urged to hand himself in by officers who said they’d repeatedly tried to ‘convince him to surrender’.

But Leyland, from Thatto Heath in St Helens, refused, instead gleefully boasting that they couldn’t track him down.

He even took to Facebook, posting: ‘Its Wednesday near 2oclock if you know you know an they don’t know.’

Leyland, wanted for allegedly breaching a court order attached to a harassment conviction, even brazenly set his mood as ‘feeling fantastic’.

But that might not be the case anymore after his bragging backfired spectacularly, much to the delight of the police and public.

St Helens Police confirmed in a Facebook post of their own that Leyland had been found in Liverpool, the Echo reported.

They even poked fun at his earlier taunts, saying: ‘It’s Wednesday near 2 O’clock if u know u know and we did know… #CantRunForever’

The post received hundreds of likes, with one follower commenting: ‘Brilliant post, well done.’

Another wrote: ‘Time up as they say.’

Leyland is due before magistrates on Friday in relation to the alleged breach.