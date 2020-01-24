cobra-meets-to-discuss-coronavirus-as-nine-brits-wait-for-test-results

The Government’s emergency Cobra committee called a meeting to discuss the threat of coronavirus as nine British people wait to see if they are infected.

Public Health England (PHE) has warned it is ‘highly likely’ cases will be seen in UK with the death toll in China rising to 26.

Yesterday it was confirmed that 14 people in the UK were tested for the virus, with five given the all-clear.

The meeting in Whitehall was chaired by Health Secretary Matt Hancock who said the risk to the UK public ‘remains low’.

As he left the Cabinet Office, Mr Hancock said: ‘As I made clear to the House yesterday, the clinical advice is that the risk to the public remains low.’

He added that the chief medical officer will be making a full statement later today.

Professor Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director at PHE, has said it is still ‘early days’ in the course of the virus, but stressed that most of those affected abroad are making a good recovery.

The Scottish Government confirmed on Thursday that five people were being tested after presenting with symptoms of the illness, while it was understood that another patient was tested at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

Two of those being tested in Scotland had been diagnosed with flu after travelling to Wuhan in China – the origin of the global outbreak.

Downing Street said four out of five suspected cases in Scotland were believed to involve Chinese nationals.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Prof Cosford said: ‘I think it’s highly likely that we will have cases in the UK.’

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said anyone who has travelled to Wuhan in the last two weeks and returned to the UK, and who has symptoms, must get in touch with the NHS.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, sneezing and coughing.

Prof Cosford said: ‘We will not be surprised if people return from China to the UK with the infection, the important thing is that if you are one of those people and you develop symptoms you get in touch quickly.

‘We are testing anybody who meets the criteria.’

He said there was no precise figure for how many people have been in contact with the NHS who may have symptoms.

Today it has emerged that a British grandmother is trapped in the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicentre of the deadly outbreak – and unable to return home after the city was put on lockdown.

Veronica Theobald, 81 from Lancaster, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and has not left the house where she is staying in over a week for fear of falling ill.

She was visiting her grandson, Kharn Lambert, who has lived in the city for five years, and was due to fly back to England on Monday.

Her return was cancelled after the city closed all its transport networks.

Almost 30 million people and 10 cities in China are now facing travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, the official death toll in China has risen to 26 with more than 830 confirmed cases.

Wuhan is rapidly building a new 1,000-bed hospital to treat victims of a new coronavirus, while Disneyland Shanghai and parts of the Great Wall of China have been closed to visitors.

Reuters reported that hospitals in Wuhan are struggling to cope due to medical shortages.

The World Health Organisation said on Thursday that it is ‘too early’ to declare an international public health emergency over the outbreak ‘given its restrictive and binary nature’.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said: ‘Make no mistake, this is though an emergency in China.

‘But it has not yet become a global health emergency.’

He warned: ‘It may yet become one.’

Other cases of coronavirus have been reported in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, the US and Vietnam.