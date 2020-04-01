cobra-kai-season-3:-release-date-and-plot.-will-johnny-lawerence-get-dojo-back?-latest-updates!

The Series Cobra Kai is a YouTube continuation of The Karate Kid. The Series is set 34 years after the original Karate Kid film. This action comedy-drama Youtube premium series is created by Jon Hurwitz(best known for his work in Harold & Kumar Films), Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.

Cobra Kai Season 3 Release Date

On May 2, 2019, YouTube confirmed the renewal of the Series for a third season. The co-creator Jon Hurwitz revealed on social media that they’ve begun writing Cobra Kai season 3, so there might be a delay given the coronavirus outbreak. Still, a season 3 would definitely follow up sometime in 2020.

The Series follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo by Johnny Lawrence ( the main antagonist in karate kid movies) and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso ( The protagonist of karate kid).

Cobra Kai Season 3 Plot

The last season ended witnessing a tragedy strike both Dojos and Johnny’s career as a teacher ( sensei ) going completely upside down. The new season might focus on Miguel’s injury, and it goes without saying that we would see how things go with John Kreese’s (a former Special Forces officer in the US Army and Vietnam War veteran) takeover of the Cobra Kai Dojo.

The fans might get a deeper insight into John Kreese’s past during his time in Vietnam. There might be some explanation, including what he went through as a kid to become a ruthless sensei that he is at present.

It has been confirmed that Daniel will return to Japan, Okinawa, to be precise, which could mean that Season 3 might see the return of Kumiko and Chozen (from Karate Kid Part 2).

So fans have no choice to wait until the new season premieres, but one need not worry as :

“PAIN DOES NOT EXIST IN THIS DOJO!”