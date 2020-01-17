Cobra: Five questions we have after episode one – from Anna’s past to that shocking cliffhanger

Sky One’s newest drama, the tense political thriller Cobra, aired tonight and set the scene for a truly world-shifting first series.

The series follows the titular government cabinet that deals with high-level threats, led by Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Trainspotting’s Robert Carlyle) and his fearsome chief of staff Anna Marshall (The Crown’s Victoria Hamilton).

The episode ended on a massive cliffhanger, as a solar flare for the sun basically destabilised the entire country, cutting off all the power. The question we have now is…what next?

1. What’s next after the solar flare?

Cobra’s debut ended in true style as we saw London – and the entire country – suffer a major blackout following the fall-out of the solar flare. Lights, electricity, everything disappeared in the blink of an eye in a truly stunning final shot.

But what’s next for Britain after this? Cobra now shifts from a modern-day political thriller to some kind of dystopian hybrid, and it will be interesting to see how the show deals with the inevitable societal breakdown this causes.

2. Will Archie lead a government coup?

From the off, we’re aware that Home Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan (David Haig) isn’t the greatest fan of the Prime Minister and has machinations to take the top job for himself.

After the one-two punch of the airplane crash and now the full solar blackout, morale for Sutherland’s leadership will certainly plummet and leave people to ask the question – who’s next?

We don’t think it’ll take much for Archie to drum up interest in a coup and make his dreams for a tenure at Number 10 a distinct possibility.

3. Is the press going to find out about the PM’s daughter?

In a momentary detour from the chaos, we saw the Prime Minister’s personal life thrown into crisis when it emerged that after graduating uni, his daughter and her friend had taken a bad batch of drugs.

Luckily, the PM’s child was unhurt, but her friend OD’d and died in hospital.

If the press got hold of this – and the fact Sutherland didn’t visit his daughter, deciding instead to deal with the impending solar flare crisis – they’ll be out for blood, which will certainly help Archie out.

4. What happened in Anna’s past?

We were all surprised when ice queen Anna was met at the door with a mysterious stranger who she seemed to recognise intimately.

It soon emerged this mystery man was from Anna’s past life as a war correspondent, and we can’t decide if the previously thought-dead soldier has returned to revisit his relationship with the Chief of Staff or cause trouble for her.

And, while we’re at it, what exactly did Anna get up to as a journalist – we’re betting it all has something to do with why she made to move into politics.

5. Will the government be blamed for the crisis?

The Prime Minister had a tough decision to make this episode – he knew the solar flare might hit, yet decided not to ground any flights in and out of the country to save a public panic.

This backfired spectacularly as an airplane crashed down on a British motorway.

Will the Prime Minister’s judgment now be called into question? We saw Archie support him in the board meeting, but we think he’ll be the first to speak up and blame Sutherland for the catastrophe.

Cobra continues next Friday at 9pm on Sky One. All episodes are available to stream via NOW TV.





