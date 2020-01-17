COBRA, episode 1 review: implausible and clichéd, but this propulsive thriller gripped

Prime Minister Francis Begbie is a terrifying thought. Robert Carlyle’s best-known character, the violent psychopath from Trainspotting, would start a war with any nation he deemed to be looking at him funny. Carlyle’s Bond villain, Renard from The World Is Not Enough, was a KGB agent-turned-terrorist with a bullet lodged in his brain which rendered him impervious to pain. Hardly an empathetic potential politician. Former steelworker Gaz, the actor’s BAFTA-winning strip troupe leader from The Full Monty, was a nice enough bloke but couldn’t be trusted to keep his clothes on during debriefings.

Fortunately, Carlyle was playing none of the above in Sky One’s shiny new political drama COBRA. His PM, a smooth moderate Conservative named Robert Sutherland, was pitched somewhere between David Cameron and Tony Blair a sinister prospect in itself.

This high-stakes, high-budget series wasn’t about a venomous snake on the loose in Westminster, more’s the pity, but the Cabinet Office Briefing Room A – that fabled venue beneath Whitehall which comes into play during times of national crisis. Setting his thriller here was a smart, attention-seizing premise from former Spooks writer Ben Richards.

As an approaching solar storm threatened to knock out satellites and damage the national grid, Sutherland straightened his tie, stiffened his upper lip and convened his emergency committee in an effort to combat the unfolding catastrophe. The UK was about to be thrown into darkness, unleashing a tide of panic and unrest, while Sutherland’s political rivals waited to take advantage. Yes, this was about power in every sense.

The PM’s Chief of Staff Anna Marshall (Victoria Hamilton), dubbed “Lady Macbeth” by those who cowered in her wake, strode down corridors in a succession of chic power-outfits, barking orders and sacking treacherous aides.