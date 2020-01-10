cobra-bit-snake-charmer-in-face-when-he-drunkenly-tried-to-kiss-it

A snake charmer is lucky to be alive after he ‘drunkenly’ tried to kiss a cobra.

Sonu was left in ‘excruciating pain’ and rushed to hospital when the venomous reptile struck his face in Karnataka, India on Christmas Eve.

The incident began when terrified residents spotted the snake in Bhadravati City and called Sonu for help on December 24.

He caught the creature, which had gone under a stone on the pavement.

However, he is said to have become overconfident and started to play with the cobra.

When he tried to kiss it, the irritated reptile struck him on the mouth, administering a lethal dose of venom.

The snake charmer began bleeding from his face and was taken to a local hospital.

He was later referred to Mcgann hospital in Shimoga for specialist treatment.

Doctors said Sonu survived the attack due to timely treatment.

His face was badly swollen for nearly 10 days, but he is now recovering from the incident.