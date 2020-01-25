cobbler-has-severed-thumb-replaced-with-his-own-big-toe

Warning: Graphic image

A cobbler who lost his thumb in a freak accident had his big toe amputated and sewn on in its place.

David Lee was trimming the heel of a shoe in his shop when he became tangled in the machine.

He watched in horror as he severed his thumb and it dropped to the floor.

After freeing himself, David said his first thought was not about the pain but about how he would continue to make a living.

He went for a cigarette while he waited for an ambulance but the tears started to flow when he thought about losing his shop.

David recalled: ‘Straight away, I knew how bad it was and I just worried that I wouldn’t be able to fix shoes again.

‘I cried my eyes out when I thought about it as I thought I was going to lose my shop.

‘I was more concerned about that than my thumb because this is my passion.’

David was rushed to Kings Mill Hospital, Mansfield, Notts, before being referred to the Pulvertaft Hand Centre at Royal Derby Hospital.

Medics there suggested that a new ‘thumb’ could be created using his big toe.

David recalled: ‘As soon as it was put to me that attaching my toe gave me a chance to carry on my job, I instantly said “let’s do it”.’

Five days after the accident, he underwent a 10-hour operation which has only been carried out a handful of times in the UK.

Jill Arrowsmith was one of two consultant hand surgeons to work on David.

She said: ‘This procedure is only offered to patients who have lost a lot of their thumb, usually down close to the knuckle.

‘Not having any of the thumb can be very disabling, especially for those who do a manual job.’

Ms Arrowsmith said the big toe gave the ‘best functional and cosmetic benefits.’

David’s accident happened last January and, after months of rehabilitation, he has returned to work.

He praised the team at the Pulvertaft Hand Centre, saying ‘thank you feels too small to say because what the hospital has done has really meant the world to me.’