coachella-let-blackpink-fans-know-that-the-group-is-featured-in-their-upcoming-documentary

Everybody is dealing with the fallout from the spread of COVID-19 and the global pandemic of the Coronavirus in different ways. On the lighter side of things, the spectrum of grief includes fans mourning canceled shows and festivals, or just missing what already happened in the past. One such fanbase, the pretty vocal supporters of Korean pop group Blackpink, were discussing how much they wanted to turn back time to the act’s set at Coachella last year. Turns out, they’ll have an antidote soon.

Even though the fest is canceled this year, the company is still dropping a documentary about the cultural phenomenon they’ve built, Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert, on the same day it would’ve started this year if it wasn’t delayed due to the pandemic. Well, whoever runs the Coachella account on Twitter decided to let Blackpink fans know that the documentary would feature Blackpink. “Don’t be sad blinks,” the account wrote back in a quote tweet from a fan. “You can see them in the Coachella doc next Friday #couchella.”

Well, it’s not quite the same as seeing them at the festival itself, but knowing that set will be part of the event’s history has to help fans feel seen. Keep your eyes peeled for the documentary dropping in just a few days on Friday, April 10 at 12 PM PST.