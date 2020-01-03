coachella-2020-releases-full-lineup:-rage-against-the-machine,-travis-scott,-frank-ocean-to-headline

Coachella has released its lineup for 2020, led by headliners Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Find the full poster below.

Rage Against The Machine will headline Friday on April 10 and 17, supported by Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, Rex Orange County, Megan Thee Stallion, BIGBANG, Brockhampton and more. British acts on Friday include Lewis Capaldi, IDLES, slowthai, Sleaford Mods and more.

Travis Scott will headline Saturday on April 11 and 18, supported by Thom Yorke (doing a Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes set), Flume, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, DaBaby, Summer Walker and more. black midi, beabadoobee, Ezra Collective, girl in red, Fontaines D.C., Anna Calvi and more play on Saturday as well.

Finally, Frank Ocean will headline Sunday on April 12 and 19, supported by Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, Daniel Caesar, FKA Twigs, Ari Lennox, Fatboy Slim, Lil Nas X, Denzel Curry, Yungblud and more.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Weekend 1 of Coachella 2020 (April 10 to 12) is sold out. Registration for weekend 2 pre-sale is available now at the festival’s official website. Pre-sale begins Monday (January 6) at 8pm BST (12pm Pacific Time).

The full announcement comes shortly after the festival drip-fed light-hearted hints to fans on Twitter. One notable name missing from the lineup is the newly reunited My Chemical Romance, who had been rumoured to be playing the Indio, California festival.