Coachella 2020 line-up and ticket prices – How much does the California festival cost?

Sound the alarm – the Coachella 2020 line-up has been announced.

On January 3, festival organisers dropped the whole line-up for both weekends, and it’s a doozy.

As the hype well and truly builds, here’s what you need to know about who’s playing Coachella this year and how much tickets cost…

Who’s in the Coachella 2020 line-up?

This year, the headliners of Coachella are Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Each of them will be playing on both of the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays respectively.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

On the Fridays, RATM will be joined by the likes of Calvin Harris, Bigbang, Charlie XCX and Lewis Capaldi.

Saturday April 11 and 18’s performers also include Thome Yorke, Danny Elfman and Carly Rae Jepsen, while Lana Dey Rey, FKA Twigs and Marina will join Frank Ocean in playing on the Sundays.

Meanwhile My Chemical Romance, who were previously rumoured to be playing Coachella this year, have not been added to the line-up.

How much do Coachella tickets cost?

The festival will be running from Friday 10 April until Sunday 19 April but, in addition to the line-up, the organisers announced on the Coachella Twitter account that weekend one has already sold out.

You can register for presale tickets for the second weekend now on the festival’s official website, and the presale will begin at 12pm PST ( 8pm GMT) on Monday 6 January.

General admission passes for the whole weekend cost $429 (£328.14) plus fees, general admission and shuttle passes are $504 (£385.51) plus fees and VIP passes are $999 (£764.14) plus fees.

With all of these passes, the maximum amount you can buy is four per person per weekend.

