coach-is-having-a-surprise-handbag-sale-and-prices-start-at-53

Jennifer Lopez seems like the kind of person who gets dressed every single morning during quarantine. And while my handbags are currently the most neglected things in my closet, I feel like Lopez would also pack hers as if she was getting ready for another day of being perfect out in the world. While she hasn’t given us much insight into her WFH fits, I’m going to assume she’s probably still rocking her sweatshirt with Barbara Streisand’s face on it and her massive collection of Coach bags.

Speaking of that massive collection of Coach bags, I’m thinking of starting my own since I have so much time these days — and because Coach is having a massive 30 percent off sale on its best-selling bags with the code MARCH30. Of course, these include some of Jennifer Lopez’s favorite styles and I will gladly accept any opportunity to welcome a Jennifer Lopez-approved accessory into my closet. Especially if it’s on sale.

Prices start at $53, with cute wristlets for sale that may remind you of the ones you’ve found over the past week while organizing your closet for the tenth time during quarantine. Except these have a floral print that help channel the great outdoors we can’t currently step foot in. If you need something a bit bigger to carry all of your belongings, anxieties, or both, Coach’s Central Tote is nearly $100 less than usual.

But if Jennifer Lopez’s Coach capsule collection closet is what you’re after, the Willis Top Handle she has been rewearing is on sale for the first time in months. The Courier Carryall Lopez modeled during the campaign is somehow under $500. And while the turnlock shoulder bag with Barbara Streisand’s face on it hasn’t been discounted yet, it’s still something I’m considering buying anyway. I feel like it can lift my spirits — and those of the handbags I’ve forgotten about in my closet. Buying a couple more bags to give my old bags some company is the least I could do.

Shop some of Coach’s best-selling bags on sale below.

Coach Willis Top Handle Bag

Shop now: $347 (Originally $495); coach.com

Coach Parker with Quilting and Rivets

Shop now: $347 (Originally $495); coach.com

Coach Parker Top Handle

Shop now: $245 (Originally $350); coach.com

Coach Quilted Parker Top Handle

Shop now: $315 (Originally $450); coach.com

Coach Willis Top Handle in Colorblock

Shop now: $347 (Originally $495); coach.com

Coach Rambler Crossbody with Varsity Stripe

Shop now: $315 (Originally $450); coach.com

Coach Turnlock Clutch in Colorblock

Shop now: $277; (Originally $395); coach.com

Coach Saddle in Colorblock

Shop now: $277; (Originally $395); coach.com

Coach Barrel Bag in Colorblock

Shop now: $277 (Originally $395); coach.com