co-tyrone-care-home-served-with-closure-order-is-branded-‘one-of-worst’-by-ni-inspectors

A care home has been ordered to close after regulators branded it one of the worst ever seen in Northern Ireland.

Valley Nursing Home in Clogher, Co Tyrone will shut its doors in 51 days unless the owners can successfully prove that the home is safe. In the meantime, health bosses have been tasked with finding alternative accommodation for the 75 people currently living there.

The home provides nursing residential care to people with a range of complex needs, including stroke survivors and dementia patients.

The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) gave notice to cancel the registration of the home last Friday.

It came after the latest series of RQIA inspections on December 3, 16 and 17 highlighted “significant concerns” relating to management of the home, the health and welfare of residents, infection control prevention and the environment in the facility.

Chief executive of the RQIA, Olive Macleod, said: “This is a home we have been monitoring very closely, particularly since July of this year.”

“We have inspected it on 10 occasions and we have met with the provider, the person who owns the home, and we’re not seeing a sustained improvement. In fact, we are seeing a deterioration.