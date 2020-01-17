co-down-crash-victim-named-as-doris-carson-(73)







The crash happened near Waringstown on Friday morning

A 73-year-old woman who died following a crash near Waringstown last week has been named as Doris Carson.

The pensioner, who was from the Donaghcloney area, was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the junction of Lowtown Road and Crowhill Road at around 11.20am on January 10.

PSNI Inspector Leslie Badger said: “Doris was taken to hospital by air ambulance, but tragically lost her life on Thursday January 16.

“Enquiries are continuing and officers would ask anyone with any information in relation to the investigation or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to contact officers in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 579 10/01/20.”

