Co Down church founded by love-cheat pastor has £3m in assets

The church founded by disgraced love-cheat pastor Gareth Mills hauled in excess of £500,000 from its members in a year, Sunday Life can reveal.

Thriving Life also has assets worth more than £3million, according to documents filed with the Charity Commission.

The American-style super church in Newtownards asks members to make regular payments, starting at 10 per cent of their salary, to fund its charitable work and to support the staff who work there.

As a registered charity, Thriving Life does not pay any tax on money it receives.

Last week this newspaper exposed the illicit love affair between married Mills (41) and a female member of the church who is also married and who is around half his age.

The shamed man of God has not been heard from since and has not publicly commented on the scandal since being run out of the organisation by the remaining leaders.

Both Mills’s marriage and that of the woman he had an affair with have been broken, with one source saying that he plans to start a new life with the woman.