CNN’s Chris Cuomo – Brother Of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – Tests Positive For COVID-19

CNN host Chris Cuomo – the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The news anchor says that he is quarantined in his basement, and he plans to keep working on his show Cuomo Prime Time remotely while battling the virus.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote in a statement that he posted on Twitter. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath.”

Cuomo says that he hopes he didn’t give the virus to his kids or his wife, Cristina, because that would make him feel worse than the illness.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic – which has hit New York harder than any other state – Chris Cuomo has been regularly interviewing his brother, who has been leading the charge against the outbreak in the state.

The brothers – who are the sons of former three-term New York Governor Mario Cuomo – have joked and bickered with each other during the interviews, giving fans a welcome source of entertainment during the pandemic.

On a recent episode of Cuomo Prime Time, Chris thanked his brother for coming back on the show, to which Andrew replied: “Mom told me I had to.”

According to CNN, Chris Cuomo was most recently at the network’s offices “in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City last Friday.” They also revealed that Cuomo’s COVID-19 diagnosis makes him the third person at the office to test positive for the virus.

Two weeks ago, CNN host Chris Cuomo, brother of New York’s governor, said he didn’t believe in rules like curfew. Now he has coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/C23LvEZx0p — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) March 31, 2020

In response to the news of his brother’s positive test, Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference that “everyone is subject to the virus.” He referred to COVID-19 as “the great equalizer” because it doesn’t care how smart, rich, or powerful you are.

“I don’t care how young, how old. My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus, we found out this morning. Now, he’s going to be fine. He’s young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks — but he will be fine,” said Andrew Cuomo.

As of Tuesday morning, the New York Times COVID-19 tracker reports that 163,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States, with more than 3,000 deaths related to the virus.



Post Views:

5





