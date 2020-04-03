cnn’s-brooke-baldwin-says-she-has-tested-positive-for-coronavirus

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin said that she has tested positive to coronavirus.

She posted on Instagram on Friday that she is OK, but that she came down with “chills, aches, fever” on Thursday.

“I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me.”

Earlier this week, one of her colleagues, Chris Cuomo, announced that he had tested positive, but he has continued to anchor Cuomo Prime Time from the basement of his home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brooke Baldwin (@brooke_baldwin) on Apr 3, 2020 at 9: 44am PDT