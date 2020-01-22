cm-punk-makes-huge-wwe-royal-rumble-prediction-as-he-chooses-ideal-winner

Many WWE fans around the world are still hoping CM Punk makes a shocking return at the Royal Rumble this weekend – but he has his own pick for the 30-man brawl.

Whoever wins the titular match this weekend will go on to face either Brock Lesnar or Bray Wyatt for their respective WWE and Universal championships at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay, Florida, and Punk wants to see someone really be given the spotlight this Sunday.

Speaking on WWE Backstage on Tuesday, he said: ‘Keith Lee from NXT should win the Royal Rumble. He had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series and, to me is a big fish in a little pond right now.

‘Not to say that NXT is little by any means. I think you need to follow up on things like this. You strike when the iron is hot. You saw the little moment that he had with Roman Reigns [at Survivor Series].

‘I think you need to follow up with it here. I think he needs to chuck Brock over the top rope and win that whole thing.’

Lee certainly saw his star rise at Survivor Series in November, when he lasted until the very end of the epic three-way five man tag match until Reigns pinned him and showed his respect after the final bell.

Another possibility for the Royal Rumble on Sunday is current NXT United Kingdom champion WALTER, who has made waves on the black and gold brand and has already admitted he’s eyeing up a spot in the match.

Asked if he could make an appearance, he recently told Metro.co.uk: ‘I legit don’t know. I would love – Royal Rumble, I think it’s a different case. You’re not in there with a group of people you don’t really know, but you have to be in a team with them. In the Royal Rumble, it’s a lot of people but it’s every man for himself.’

And in the wacky world of WWE, you really can’t rule anything out, with CM Punk still an outside possibility after both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon admitted they would be more than happy to see him make an unexpected return to the ring.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Channel 5 to show WWE’s Raw and SmackDown

MORE: WWE’s Charlotte Flair ‘never’ set out to honour the family legacy with her own career





