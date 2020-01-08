cm-punk-launches-blistering-attack-on-the-miz-in-explicit-rant-over-wwe’s-saudi-arabia-shows

CM Punk appears to have absolutely blasted The Miz in a foul-mouthed rant calling out WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows.

The former world champion – who returned to the wrestling world in 2019 after five years away – is part of the Backstage team making occasional appearances on the Fox Sport show, and it appears he didn’t take kindly to comments made by the A-Lister on this week’s edition episode.

In a since-deleted tweet, Punk wrote: ‘Go suck a blood money covered dk in Saudi Arabia you fing dork.’

The shocking post looks to have been removed, but not before screenshots appeared on social media.

The outburst came in response a video posted by WWE On Fox on Twitter, which showed the Miz parodying Punk’s debut on Backstage as he jokingly apologised for not ‘changing the culture’.

In the final moments of his first episode, Punk walked up to the camera and said: ‘It’s as simple as this – just when they think they got the answers, I change the culture. I’ll see you here next week.’

Meanwhile, the WWE’s decision to run shows in Saudi have come under criticism in the past, the company made huge strides in November when its Crown Jewel event in Riyadh featured the first ever women’s match in the country, when Natayla faced off against Lacey Evans.

In November, the company confirmed its commitment to the agreement it has in Saudi Arabia.

WWE said at the time: ‘Following the historic Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, WWE (NYSE: WWE) and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) have expanded their live event partnership through 2027 to include a second annual large-scale event.

‘WWE and GEA also continue to work towards the completion of a media agreement in the MENA region.

‘This long-term partnership demonstrates WWE and GEA’s commitment to bring sports entertainment to the region and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.’

