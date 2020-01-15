clues-god-of-war-is-‘already-in-production’

A God Of War sequel is most definitely happening, and this Twitter tease means development may have started.

While there hasn’t been any sort of official confirmation, it’s pretty safe to assume that a sequel to 2018’s God Of War for PlayStation 4 is going to happen. The game was both a critical and commercial success for Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio, and director Cory Barlog has shared some ideas for what a sequel could entail.

There have been rumblings that work on the sequel would begin soon, with several job postings for Santa Monica popping up last year, but production may have already started without us knowing if this tweet from narrative animator Kim Newman is anything to go on.

Feels good to be back in the suit.💪 @SonySantaMonica pic.twitter.com/JlfnZB1r8Q — ˗ˏˋKim Newmanˊˎ˗ (@KimboSlasher) January 10, 2020

On its own, it admittedly doesn’t mean much, but there have been several little pieces of evidence to suggest that a new adventure starring Kratos is happening.

Last year, a God Of War PS4 theme featuring Kratos and his son Atreus had a hidden message which, once deciphered, read ‘Ragnarok is coming.’ God Of War did end on something of a tease, with a couple of lingering plot points not yet resolved – the threat of Raganrok (the Norse event that brings about the end of the world) being one of them.

However, some believe that the next game may move away from its Norse setting and see Kratos explore a completely different mythology. A couple of the aforementioned job postings mentioned needing someone that had ‘experience in martial-arts [sic] or dance.’ God Of War did acknowledge the existence of other mythologies, among them being Japanese folklore, so could the martial-arts experience be needed for that?

This is purely conjecture, though, as the likes of Egyptian and Celtic mythologies were also briefly spotted in the game. Maybe Santa Monica Studio just wanted to leave some potential avenues open?

God Of War is currently available on PlayStation 4.

