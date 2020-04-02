🔥Club Brugge declared champions as Belgium becomes first major league to cancel season amid coronavius crisis🔥

The remainder of Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League season has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak with Club Brugge to be named champions.

Brugge held a 15 point lead with 29 games of the season played before the Covid-19 pandemic brought the sporting world to a halt in March.

Officials announced on Thursday the league will not be resumed and the current standings in the division are to be considered the final placings this season.

The board’s recommendation is now expected to be endorsed and approved at a general assembly meeting on April 15.

Belgium’s top flight becomes the first major league in Europe to take such action with huge doubts looming over whether domestic seasons across the continent can be completed.

It could be good news for Liverpool, however, should the rest of Europe’s leagues decide to follow suit. Jurgen Klopp’s side are 25 points clear at the summit of the Premier League and were just two wins away from making their first league triumph in 30 years official before football was brought to a halt in England.

The decision from Belgium’s Pro League’s board of directors also sees Gent finish second and securing Champions League qualification.