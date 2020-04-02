Movie Details & Credits
Freestyle Releasing |
Release Date (Streaming):
April 3, 2020
Starring:
Erika Christensen, Jake Weber, Jessica Szohr, Johnny Messner, Jon Abrahams, Julia Jones, Mark Webber, Michael Godere, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Tichina Arnold
Summary:
Two brothers owe money to the wrong guy at the wrong time. While they go on the run trying to pull together the money they become burdened with a teenage girl and hunted by assassins they don’t know are following their every move
Director:
Jon Abrahams
Genre(s):
Thriller, Comedy, Crime
See All Details and Credits
Awards & Rankings
Watch Now