🔥Clone of Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?🔥

Since the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, face masks seem to have become an essential part of the fight against the spread.

But production of the masks has been affected by the shutdown of workforces all over the world, yet demand for the face masks has never been higher.

Shortages of surgical protections are being reported worldwide, including in the UK.

New research suggests masks could be more vital in helping stop the spread of infection than previously thought, and advisors from the World Health Organisation are looking into whether they should change guidance on wearing protection in public.

So does wearing a mask actually help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus? The Standard Online takes a look.

What is the current advice?

The World Health Organisation says masks are only needed for those looking after people with COVID-19, as well as those already diagnosed with the virus.

It also recommends that people keep at least one metre from anyone else who is coughing or sneezing.

Dr Jonas Nilsen, co-founder and MD of Practio, told the Standard: “COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing.

“Facial masks can help limit the spread of respiratory droplets from an infected person when that person coughs or sneezes and thus decrease the risk of the disease spreading.

“Facial masks can however also provide some protection to healthy individuals as facial masks of good quality can block respiratory droplets from the surroundings from being inhaled.”

However, the WHO goes on to add that “masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water”.

Instructions have also been given out about the best practice for putting on face coverings.

Hands should be washed with alcohol-based soaps and water, before masks are put on and checked to make sure there are no gaps between the face and the mask.

What is the new research?

The WHO is now exploring whether the public could benefit from wearing face masks in public to prevent the spread of infection.

New research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, America, has suggested that the virus can be projected further than it was previously thought.

Current advice recommends that people stand at least one metre away from anyone coughing or sneezing.

However, the MIT study found that sneezes and coughs can project droplets much further distances – up to six metres for a cough and eight for a sneeze.

This has led to implications over the concept of ‘safe distances’. Professor Lydia Bourouiba, who led the study, told the BBC: “So having this false idea of safety at one to two metres, that somehow drops will just fall to the ground at that distance is not based on what we have quantified, measured and visualised directly.”

WHO advisors are now looking into whether the public should be wearing face masks more, while in America government is formalising new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings.

However, this has not changed the advice in the UK, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying he has not been advised to change the UK’s approach on the public wearing face masks.

Mr Hancock told Good Morning Britain: “I haven’t been advised that we should do that. I’ll follow the scientific advice on that, which was very clear when we went through it at the start.

Masks are very important to protect healthcare workers who might have a lot of incoming virus but that (public being advised to wear face masks) isn’t something that we’ve done here because we’ve followed the advice and we’ve followed the medical and scientific advice and the whole basis of our response has been making sure that we follow the science.”

What type of face mask should I use?

Not any mask will do in the case of Covid-19.

In order to make sure the virus cannot get through, the mask must be of N-95 type.

Dr Nilsen added: “Facial masks must be of the N95-type, which block 95 percent of small particles.

“Paper masks do not provide much protection against inhaled droplets but might limit the spread from infected individuals to some extent.

“Military gas masks intended for biochemical warfare will obviously provide good protection but is probably not a feasible option for the mass population.“

What is the best practice for using face masks?

Masks do not work forever and should not be reused.

The WHO adds that masks should be removed if they get wet, and the front should not be touched.

Once you have covered your moth and nose with the mask, you should ensure there are no gaps between it and your face.

As well as this advice on masks, the NHS say other methods to help prevent the spread of the disease include putting tissues in the bin straight away, covering your mouth and nose with your sleeve (not hands) when you sneeze, washing your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water often and avoiding people who are ill.

Dr Nilsen concludes: “Good hand hygiene is a prerequisite for any facial masks to work as the hands are needed to place the mask correctly over the mouth and nose.

“Any virus particles on the hands would be transferred to the mouth, nose or eyes when putting on the facial masks if not washed and disinfected beforehand.

“N95-facial masks can be an additional protection for those at risk but must never replace good hand hygiene practices.”