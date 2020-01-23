clinton-was-going-to-make-bloomberg-secretary-of-state,-trump-claims

January 23, 2020 | 9: 57am

Michael Bloomberg endorsed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016 because the two had a deal to make the former Big Apple mayor secretary of state once she was elected, the president said this week.

The president’s comments came during an interview with CNBC while in Davos for the World Economic Forum, when he was asked about potential 2020 general election opponents.

“[Bloomberg] used to be a friend of mine until I ran for politics, and then– he went a little off. You should see some of the nice things he said about me before I ran. They’re like the nicest. But he had a deal with Hillary Clinton that he was going to become secretary of State. It was very simple. People know that,” Trump said.

The commander in chief went on to say that Bloomberg was getting taken advantage of by Clinton’s team.

“And he– wasn’t going to happen. [The job] was going to go to Terry McAuliffe. I mean so they were playing with Michael,” he added, without saying where the information came from.

In 2016, an exchange was discovered in a trove of emails from former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta that were hacked by the Russians and released by Wikileaks that discussed Bloomberg playing a role in a potential Clinton administration.

The leaked emails showed a correspondence between Clinton aide Neera Tanden and Bloomberg aide Howard Wolfson in which Tanden asked him to confirm or deny reports that Bloomberg was considering entering the 2016 race. Wolfson replied that the reports were “laughable.”

Tanden then wrote back asking, “Is there something Mike Bloomberg would want to do in his life in an Admin? Is like Ambassador of China way too small.”

“Secty of state Which ain’t gonna happen,” Wolfson replied.

Tanden then forwarded the exchange to Podesta with a line reading, “Something to know for down the road.”

Bloomberg endorsed Clinton over Trump at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016 with a fiery speech in which he referred to the Republican nominee as a “con.”

“Let’s elect a sane competent person with international experience,” Bloomberg said, adding that “There are times when I disagree with Hillary,” but the country needed to unite to “defeat a dangerous demagogue.”

In a statement to The Post, Bloomberg senior adviser Howard Wolfson said: “When Mike was mayor he hired Trump to run a municipal golf course — but that is the only job Mike would hire Trump for.”