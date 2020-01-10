climate-change-threat-to-britain’s-most-illustrious-golf-courses-will-be-examined-by-scientists-in-new-project 

The threat of climate change to Britain’s most illustrious golf courses is to be examined by top scientists in a new project.

Detailed site investigations are due to take place at six courses including the Old Course at St Andrews, and others which host the Open Championship including Troon and St George’s are being considered.

All of the golf courses in the UK are set to be audited by scientists from the University of St Andrews.

Researchers believe that many could be at risk from coastal erosion and face falling into the sea in coming years.

Lead researcher, Professor William Austin, said: “The oceans and seas that surround many of the world’s top golf courses play a vital role in their future viability.

“Many are already seeing the impact of coastal erosion and flooding brought on by more storms and rising sea levels as a result of climate change.

“This research will allow us to consider all climate-related factors that will have an ever-lasting effect on the home of golf.”

He also believes that golf courses are a valuable resource for carbon storage and preventing climate change.

Professor Austin added: “The focus is on the climate regulation service that derives from the sequestration of carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas that drives climate warming) and the burial and long-term storage of Carbon in coastal Blue Carbon habitats – added up across the entire golf club estate and adjacent coastal areas under management, this is a major resource and we want to help deliver advice on the best climate mitigation and adaptation strategies that recognize the value of these places and help golf course managers and green keepers deliver a more sustainable future for golf.”