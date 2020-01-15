climate-change-could-see-uk-seas-filled-with-hake,-anchovies-and-herring,-study-by-defra-predicts

Climate change could see UK seas filled with hake, anchovies and herring as classic British species such as cod are wiped out, a new study by Defra has predicted.

Our increasingly warm and acidic oceanshospitable for the cold-water fish and shellfish on which our fishing industry relies.

By 2050, the scientists said, these changes will cause major changes in commercial species’ distributions in the North Sea.

Already, we are seeing fish from warmer climes populate our oceans, the Marine Climate Change Impacts Partnership found.

Increasing numbers of Atlantic bluefin tuna have been reported in UK waters by commercial and recreational fishers. At present, there is no quota for this species for UK vessels.

Mackerel has become dominant off the west of Scotland over the past three decades, and northern hake, a warm-water species, has recolonised the northern North Sea after being largely been absent for over 50 years.