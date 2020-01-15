climate-change-could-see-uk-seas-filled-with-hake,-anchovies-and-herring,-study-by-defra-predicts

Climate change could see UK seas filled with hake, anchovies and herring as classic British species such as cod are wiped out, a new study by Defra has predicted.
Our increasingly warm and acidic oceanshospitable for the cold-water fish and shellfish on which our fishing industry relies.
By 2050, the scientists said, these changes will cause major changes in commercial species’ distributions in the North Sea.
Already, we are seeing fish from warmer climes populate our oceans, the Marine Climate Change Impacts Partnership found.
Increasing numbers of Atlantic bluefin tuna have been reported in UK waters by commercial and recreational fishers. At present, there is no quota for this species for UK vessels.
Mackerel has become dominant off the west of Scotland over the past three decades, and northern hake, a warm-water species, has recolonised the northern North Sea after being largely been absent for over 50 years.
Scientists also noted the appearance of warm-water species, such as the European anchovy and local declines of some cold-water species, including the viviparous eelpout.
Welsh fisheries will be particularly at risk from climate change, the report predicted, as cockles and whelks do not cope well with ocean acidification, which is caused primarily by uptake of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Cod is at risk; experiments suggest that Atlantic cod larvae may experience higher mortality rates due to ocean acidification compared with European seabass and herring larvae.
Fish are likely to become smaller as they have to travel further for their prey in warming waters, expending more energy, the report predicted. Sandeels, known as the “superfood of the sea”, which many species such as cod rely on, are appearing later in the year as warming delays reproductive development.
Warming and associated oxygen solubility, the scientists from the institute said, also appears to be affecting the age at maturation, growth rates, and the maximum size fish can attain.
This all spells trouble for the British fishing industry, which does not have the correct quotas for the newly arriving fish in our waters and will have to cope with catching smaller fish.
The authors of the study said: “Projected declines in shellfish production resulting from ocean acidification may result in significant economic losses within UK fisheries.”
By 2050, under a high-emissions scenario, the net value of the UK fishing industry is expected to decrease by 10 per cent.
In some cases, whole fisheries may have to cease operation, as populations of incoming warm-water species with limited quota allocation could act to ‘choke’ existing mixed fisheries.
Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, said: “This report underlines the profound and wide-ranging impacts already being caused to our marine environment by climate change. The UK is taking strong steps to safeguard the health of the ocean environment that is so vital for our wellbeing, both around our own shores and further away. More is needed, however, including the vigorous pursuit of the UK’s net zero emissions goal, which hopefully more countries will soon adopt as well.
“In 2020, countries from around the world will come together at global summits where greater collective action to tackle climate change and increase marine protections could be agreed. These historic opportunities must be tightly embraced, including at the climate change conference that will be hosted by the UK in Glasgow in November”.
However, the arrival of warm-water species presents an “opportunity” for tourism by anglers, the report said, adding: “warm-water fish have been detected in the Channel Islands, including species such as the Atlantic bonito, which is popular for sea angling.”
Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “Tackling climate change and the impact on our environment is both a national and international priority, and the UK is already leading the fight against it by delivering on our world-leading target of Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
“We will be increasing that momentum at this year’s COP26 talks in Glasgow and we are calling on more countries to join us in pledging to protect at least 30% of the ocean under marine protected areas by 2030.
“We are also investing £2.6 billion over six years to better protect our communities from flooding and erosion.