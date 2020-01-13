climate-change-and-air-pollution-are-among-the-top-threats-to-global-health 

Climate change, conflict and the gap between rich and poor are among the top threats to global health, the World Health Organization has said.

In a belated set of new year resolutions WHO has set out how it will tackle the 13 greatest threats to the world’s health over the next decade.

The list is a sign that global health is changing and environmental threats pose just as great a risk as infectious diseases such as Ebola and HIV. It also shows that threats to health can come from any quarter.

Last year’s list was prescient. It included vaccine hesitancy in the year when measles resurged globally: the United States saw the biggest number of measles cases in 25 years and the Western Pacific island of Samoa faced an overwhelming outbreak of the disease which has so far killed more than 80 people, mainly children.