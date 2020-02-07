climate-activists-bring-trojan-horse-to-british-museum-in-bp-sponsorship-protest

The latest headlines in your inbox

Climate activists dressed in ancient Greek regalia have stationed a Trojan Horse outside the British Museum to protest at BP sponsorship.

Pressure group BP or not BP?, said te object is 13ft (4m) tall and can seat 10 people inside.

BP has frequently been challenged by climate change activists, who have targeted its sponsorship of art institutions, and its alleged lobbying.

The British Museum said it was “awaiting advice from the police”.

Actvists dressed as Greek soldiers (Twitter/Hugh Warwick)

Protesters want to stay in place, on the outside forecourt, overnight, ahead of a mass protest planned for Saturday.

The stunt is timed to coincide with the museum’s BP-sponsored Troy exhibition – the wooden horse is a famous part of Greek legend.

A British Museum spokeswoman said: “We can confirm a small group of 15 protesters are trespassing on site.

“We are awaiting advice from the police. We regret that this action may mean disruption to visitor access to the galleries this morning.”

Critics say the oil giant’s sponsorship of institutions like the British Museum acts to “artwash” BP.

Activists say the horse, featuring the BP logo, was “snuck into the museum’s courtyard at 7.30 this morning” through a side gate.

The group have demanded that the museum end its sponsorship by BP (Twitter/Hugh Warwick)

A letter handed to the museum requests that it be allowed to stay in place until Saturday.

Helen Glynn, from BP Or Not BP?, said: “The Troy exhibition has inspired us to create this magnificent beast, because the Trojan Horse is the perfect metaphor for BP sponsorship.

“On its surface the sponsorship looks like a generous gift, but inside lurks death and destruction.

“This is our 40th performance intervention at the British Museum. For eight years our peaceful creative protests have been dismissed and the museum has continued to back BP.

“Now the planet is literally burning.”

The wooden horse, which is 4 metres tall and can seat 10 people inside, was pulled in by a group of supporters with flags reading ‘BP Must Fall’ (BP or not BP?PA)

In June, protesters from Extinction Rebellion targeted the Royal Opera House during a BP-sponsored screening of Romeo And Juliet.

Last year, the Royal Shakespeare Company ended its partnership with the oil firm, which had sponsored the theatre’s £5 ticket scheme for 16 to 25-year-olds.