cleveland-man-killed-girlfriend-while-‘popping-off’-rounds-to-celebrate-new-year’s:-cops

January 1, 2020 | 12: 57pm | Updated January 1, 2020 | 12: 58pm

A Cleveland man killed his girlfriend while firing celebratory gunshots to ring in 2020, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was shot in the chest just after midnight Wednesday at a New Year’s Eve gathering at the home she shared with her 38-year-old boyfriend. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was killed after her boyfriend was “popping off” gunshots to celebrate New Year’s Day, police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia said.

The woman’s partner was arrested at the residence, but had not yet been charged, Cleveland.com reports.

The incident remains under investigation by homicide detectives, Ciaccia said.

The victim will be identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Center once her relatives have been notified, according to Cleveland.com.

The shooting was one of 11 incidents involving gunfire in a nine-hour span between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Cleveland. In all, 13 people were shot, WOIO reports.

A Texas woman was also killed by what investigators believe was celebratory gunfire to celebrate the new year. Philippa Ashford, 61, collapsed just after midnight while at a party in Houston when she suddenly clutched her body.

“I think I’ve been shot,” Ashford said before dying at the scene.