cleveland-cop-accused-of-raping-tinder-date-indicted-by-jury

January 8, 2020 | 11: 41am | Updated January 8, 2020 | 11: 45am

A Cleveland cop is accused of raping a woman he met through Tinder, according to reports.

Matthew Piter, a 26-year-old officer hired by Cleveland’s police department in 2016, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition in connection with the alleged Oct. 24 attack at his home in the city’s West Park section, Cleveland.com reports.

The victim told investigators she met Piter on Tinder and arranged to have dinner with him at a Mexican restaurant, according to a police report.

The pair later returned to Piter’s home, where the officer allegedly grabbed the woman’s neck with both hands and slammed her against a wall, authorities said. He then forcibly groped the woman, pulled down her pants and raped her “under physical and verbal protest,” prosecutors contend in court records.

After the alleged attack, the victim called a Lyft driver to pick her up. She later contacted police to report the accusations, WOIO reports.

A message seeking comment from Piter’s attorney, Henry Hilow, was not immediately returned early Wednesday. Hilow previously told Cleveland.com after Piter’s arrest in November that he believes the “outstanding public servant” would ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.

Piter, who is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 21, had been placed on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest. He was released from custody after posting bail, Cleveland.com reports.