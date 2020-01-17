clementine,-chocolate-and-polenta-cake-recipe

Some matches are made in heaven. One such match is chocolate and orange – or clementine, as in this week’s recipe. This delicious cake is perfect with a cup of tea.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 20 minutes

SERVES

Eight to 10

INGREDIENTS

175g softened butter, plus extra for greasing

3 clementines

1 lemon

175g caster sugar

4 eggs

100g polenta

50g self- raising flour

50g ground almonds

100g orange-flavoured chocolate with a high cocoa content

Natural yogurt or cream, to serve

METHOD