cleared-jazz-boost-nba’s-comeback-hopes

The NBA might’ve just made their first tentative steps towards a comeback after the Utah Jazz announced star duo Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were officially cleared of coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, prompting the league to suspend the season immediately.

One day after Gobert’s diagnosis, Mitchell tested positive despite showing no symptoms.

According to the Utah Department of Health, all players and staff of the Jazz are officially cleared of the virus.

Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell (Getty)

“The UDOH has determined that all Jazz players and staff, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, no longer pose a risk of infection to others,” the Jazz said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Detroit Pistons power forward Christian Wood who was also diagnosed with coronavirus, was reportedly cleared.

Wood’s agent, Adam Pensack, said the power forward is “feeling great and fully recovered.”

On Thursday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he’s hopeful a return to the court could arrive some time in May.

Rudy Gobert (Getty)

“Just to clarify, everything I say is always qualified with a statement that it will depend on what doctors and scientists say,” Cuban said on twitter.

“That said, I’m more hopeful than I was two weeks ago about us being able to return and play in front of no fans prior to June 1.”

And in some more positive news, highly respected NBA analyst Doris Burke, announced today she had previously tested positive for the virus, but declared she’s now recovered.

“I cannot begin to express to you the feeling of gratitude I have for health,” Burke said on a podcast with NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“And the concern that I just would want people to know. It’s important to social distance and to continue to function with all good practices of hand washing, wiping down surfaces, whatever your trusted medical professionals are telling you. Please, please, follow those.”