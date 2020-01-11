claudia-winkleman-says-psychologist-‘saved’-her-after-trauma-of-daughter-suffering-horrific-burns

Claudia Winkleman has opened up about how her psychologist friend ‘saved’ her after the trauma of seeing her daughter suffer horrific burns when her Halloween costume caught alight.

The Strictly Come Dancing host, 47, had taken her daughter Matilda, trick or treating in 2014, but her then 8-year-old daughter brushed against a candle with her costume, which caught on fire.

She opened up about the effect the ordeal had on her, and her need to be protective over her child, after Matilda was left with severe burns on her leg.

Claudia told the Times magazine that she reached out to her friend Tanya Byron, a child and adolescent clinical psychologist, after the incident.

She explained: ‘I just knew I would need Tanya. I did [need her] and she put me back together again, let’s just say that.

‘I am incredibly lucky that I happen to have an incredible friend who happens to be in my eyes the world’s best clinical psychologist and I was facing something that felt difficult.

‘I don’t want to use big words because I have to be respectful to [my daughter] and the rest of my family, but Tanya genuinely, well, she saved me.’

Claudia and Tanya had met after working together on BBC3 show Tiny Tearaways in 2005, and became friends.

Matilda’s ordeal greatly affected Claudia, who even temporarily stepped down from Strictly, and campaigned for more regulation around the safety of the materials used in children’s fancy dress costumes.

Claudia admitted that she would ‘replay the trauma’, which then caused her to be hypervigilant over Matilda and her two sons, Jake and Arthur.

She says Tanya gave her ‘majestic’ advice on how not to be overprotective, despite her saying she ‘can’t remember life before’ the incident happened.

Matilda had suffered severe burns on her legs as her costume caught on fire, and Claudia’s neighbour Jamie Poulton also suffered second degree burns on his hands as he attempted to put out the flames with his bare hands.

He told the Daily Mail at the time: ‘All the children were wearing the same kit. It was like a potential horror film in front of me, because they were all going to go.

‘This material just keeps reigniting and re-burning. And it is sticky, so it melts on the skin. It doesn’t cinder. It remains hot. It was horrific to be honest.’





