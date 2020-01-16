claude-makelele-pushing-for-chelsea-to-sign-kays-ruiz-atil-from-paris-saint-germain

Claude Makelele is driving Chelsea’s push to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil, according to reports in France.

The 17-year-old has not yet made his debut for PSG but has featured for the French club at youth level.

RMC Sport report that Makelele has now expressed an interest in signing Ruiz-Atil and was in Paris to watch PSG’s 3-3 draw against Monaco last Sunday.

The report claims that Chelsea have not yet made an approach but PSG are open to the possibility of Ruiz-Atil leaving.

Ruiz-Atil joined PSG from Barcelona in 2015 but the midfielder is now looking to leave the club before the summer.

Ruiz-Atil’s current contract with PSG expires in 2021 and talks had opened over a new deal.

But it now appears that the midfielder will look to leave the French champions, leaving the door open for a move to Chelsea.

RMC Sport report that some figures at PSG are unhappy with Makelele’s presence, while Ruiz-Atil’s potential switch to Stamford Bridge is being discussed internally at the club.

Makelele, who made 217 appearances during his playing career for Chelsea, was brought to Stamford Bridge in August to become a technical mentor for the club’s academy players.





