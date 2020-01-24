class-8-student-injured-in-alleged-acid-attack-in-gurgaon

The police said the girl is safe now and there was no mala fide intention. (File)

Gurugram:

A student of a government school in Dhankot village of Gurgaon allegedly threw acid and injured a class 8 student, the police said.

The girl, who suffered injuries on her face and body, said the incident happened when the students were cleaning a toilet in the school on the orders of the staff.

“We were cleaning the toilet upon being ordered by a teacher. One of the students who was cleaning the windows called me and dropped some chemical on my face,” the girl said.

The girl’s parents have alleged that the school administration tried to hush up the matter by giving Rs 1,000 to them.

“The teacher gave me Rs 1,000 and told me to buy fruits and medicines in a bid to suppress the matter,” the girl’s father said.

The administration has, however, denied any foul play and said there was no ulterior motive behind the incident.

“The details of the case has been verified, there seems to be some misinformation. The child is safe now and the incident happened without any mala fide intention,” Amit Khatri, District Deputy Commissioner, said.

Locals, however, gathered in front of the school on Friday and raised slogans against the school management, demanding action.