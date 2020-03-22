clarkson’s-plea-to-aussies-after-afl-suspension

Legendary Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has reacted to the AFL’s decision to suspend its season by pleading with Australians to take coronavirus seriously.

Clarkson’s Hawks were in action when AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan addressed the media at half-time and notified the public of the decision to hit pause on the 2020 season.

Following his side’s 28-point win over the Brisbane Lions at the MCG, Clarkson launched a passionate plea to all Australians in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

“The whole world’s hurting at the moment, we’ve tried our best as an industry to soldier on and try to provide some hope, but we got the call today that the powers that be think it’s best we don’t continue to do that,” the four-time premiership winner told Fox Footy.

“We’ve been through plenty of crises before as a country but I’m not sure we’ve had to face one as significant as this as a global civilisation.

Clarkson says Australians need to heed the warnings in the media about the coronavirus pandemic (AAP)

“We’ve seen what’s going on in Italy, what went on in China, we don’t want that happening in Australia if we can possibly help it.”

Australia is still in its infancy in terms of dealing with the coronavirus, but the number of cases continues to rise exponentially and Clarkson urged Aussies to ditch the customary “she’ll be right” attitude.

“I was driving to take my dog for a walk yesterday and I went through Beaumaris and I saw a cafe and I’m not sure were actually taking social isolation as serious as we need to,” Clarkson said.

“This is about the health of our fellow man and unfortunately it goes against who we are as Australians.

“We’re usually ‘I’ll be right’ and ‘I just wanna hang around my mates and family’ and they’re beautiful gestures, but right at this point in time that’s the thing that we’re saying to us we need to not do.

Gillon McLachlan pulled the curtains on the AFL season for at least the next 10 weeks on Sunday (Getty)

“The best thing we can do right now is listen to those who are experts.

“We tried our best as an industry to try to forge ahead but now it’s time for us to close our doors for a period of time and do what everyone else needs to do – and that’s get isolated and stay safe.”

Clarkson’s plea to Australians comes as the players themselves still come to terms with the sudden stoppage to their season just one game into the year.

Sydney skipper Luke Parker heard the news via a phone call from his coach John Longmire prior to McLachlan’s address this afternoon, and admitted that the words weren’t easy to consume despite a stoppage being inevitable.

“I was ready for it … but it’s pretty hard to hear what you’re doing for a living is coming to an end for a while,” Parker told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Sydney skipper Luke Parker said it was ‘shattering’ to see the season grind to a halt due to the virus (Getty)

“It’s shattering. The boys love playing together, love spending time together. We started off the season really well and we wanted to keep that energy going and that buzz around the club.

“But it’s not meant to be. There’s a lot more important things going on in the world.”

“The next couple weeks is a bit unknown. I think a lot of the boys have been encouraged to head home and get to their families before borders are probably shut and go into a bit of lockdown.

“From there we’ll read the situation as it comes and get the right information. It’s all come pretty quickly, it’s a bit of a whirlwind at the moment.

“Hopefully we can get over this as quick as possible as a nation and get on with our lives and get back to the fun stuff.”