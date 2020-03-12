Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has urged the AFL to consider trialling 16-a-side rules in a bid to increase scoring in each match.

The AFL last year introduced a number of changes including, six players inside both 50m arcs at the centre bounce and changes to 50 metre penalties to increase scoring situations.

However, goal scoring dipped to an historic low in 2019 with a score of 80.4 points being the average team score.

Clarkson admitted that modern-game defensive schemes introduced by himself and other coaches are part of the reason why scoring has dropped.

“This is the really bizarre part about footy, as part of a wave of coaches – probably myself and Rossy (Lyon) and a couple of others – who push the defensive mechanisms of the game and how important it was to prevent opposition teams from scoring and defence wins premierships,” Clarkson told SEN Breakfast.

“No club plays one-v-one defence anymore. That type of zoning and the connection between one another to actually work together to defend has become very sophisticated across all teams. The upshot of that is no bugger can score anymore.”

The four-time premiership coach admitted teams today are better than ever at defending in the 18-a-side formatting, suggesting that a 16-a-side setting could prove a different challenge.

“We need to pull some levers on the game,” Clarkson said.

“I remember some time ago there was a charter produced about the game and some things we wanted to make sure stayed in our game … One of the charters of the game, I think, is we wanted to retain 18 v 18. If defences have become so sophisticated at being able to use 18 men to defend, I wonder if they could defend as well with 16 … probably not.

“I’m an advocate for pulling a lever on the game that trials how we can score, because one of the things we wanted to retain in our game was high scoring. In terms of the charter of the game, we don’t want to be like soccer. We want to be able to score.”

A big reason behind the lack of scoring has been congestion around the ball.

During on-field play, teams are constantly switching and sending more players to surround the ball.

In inside 50 situations most notably, defensive schemes will see teams surrounding the ball and contests with players to stop quick and easy goals from oppositions being scored.

Clarkson asked the question, as to whether or not the AFL should look at paying the ‘holding the ball’ rule more, with hopes less stoppages could reduce congestion and the ball can swiftly move up the field.

“We probably need to look at the way the games officiated and say to ourselves: ‘How can we reduce the congestion? Do we reward holding the ball more regularly, so that we don’t have three, four or five stoppages in a row where as many as 20 players, 25 players get to that area of the ground and it gets really congested?'” he said.

“The excitement in the game now is who can break out of the bubble, like a Brisbane, and have it spit into space where Charlie Cameron can sprint ahead of everyone else, get the footy and kick a scintillating goal. That’s about the only genuine excitement in our game at the moment, which is unfortunate.

“We love the contest and we love the fact that games are pretty close – because defences are so strong and teams can’t score high scores in quick periods of time.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how the game evolves, but I think it’s probably going to need a correction from City Hall, either in pulling the lever around the number of players on the field or the zones, or it’s going to take something like an adjudication-type of thing that reduces the congestion to allow players to be able to play.”