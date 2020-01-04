clarkson-slammed-for-aussie-fires-column

Jeremy Clarkson has written a column in which he says that God is embarrassed by Australia “because he has decided to set fire to it”.

In the column for The Sun, Clarkson says that “God didn’t want people to live in Australia” and suggests Brits come home.

“You’ll like it. It never stops raining. And we are better at sport,” he writes.

media_camera Former Top Gear show host Jeremy Clarkson enjoying Sydney. Picture: Supplied

The column, which appears to be Clarkson’s attempt at humour, was attacked on social media for being in poor taste and coming at a time when much of the country is on fire.

Clarkson suggests that Australia is “God’s laboratory”.

“A place far, far away where he could house all his experiments that had gone wrong”.

media_camera Firefighters struggling against the strong wind in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in NSW. Picture: AFP

“For millions of years, this big, sandy cupboard under the stairs went unnoticed. But then along came Captain Cook and now the world knows all about Oz and its stupid, dangerous creatures,” he wrote.

media_camera Firefighters are seen as they try to protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales. Picture: AP

“Plainly, God is embarrassed. Because he’s decided to set fire to it.

“It’s been argued the fires raging across the country were caused by global warming or out-of-control barbies. But when you look at the footage, you know something biblical is going on,” he continues.

media_camera CFA fire chief Steve Warrington at a destroyed house in Buchan. Picture: David Crosling

“Thousands of homes have been obliterated. And people are dying. This has happened before in recent years and there’s no doubt it will happen again. Which means people must accept that Australia isn’t meant for human habitation,” he writes.

media_camera Enrico Sgarbi at his destroyed property outside Lobethal. Picture: Brad Fleet

Many people online failed to see the funny side of Clarkson’s comments.

I like Jeremy Clarkson but I’ve just read his column piece about Australia and the fires there and was like this whilst reading the entire thing….. pic.twitter.com/e3A500Fefy — Paul G (@LPP2014) January 4, 2020

@JeremyClarkson your article for @TheSun about the #AUSTRALIANBUSHFIRES is absolutely chronic and awful. Completely dreadful and so far from being helpful or constructive. To say that ‘God is embarrassed’ and that is why Australia is burning. You absolute turd — jess curtis (@no27jess) January 4, 2020

Couldnt agree more. It is a shameful, insensitive, disrespectful article. Can’t believe it even got published. Millions affected and he shows absolutely no sympathy. — GemmaAttew (@GemmaCasey) January 4, 2020

