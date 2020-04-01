🔥Claridge's opens its doors to NHS heroes with beds and dinner🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Claridge’s is transforming itself into a five-star refuge for dozens of London NHS workers who cannot live at home during the crisis.

Up to 40 doctors, nurses and other key staff will move into the 208-year-old hotel in Mayfair from Friday.

They will be given free accommodation in bedrooms that usually start from around £650 a night, as well as breakfast and dinner.

The Brook Street institution, sometimes known as “the annex to Buckingham Palace” because of its regal connections, closed last week for the first time in its history as part of the national lockdown.

London on Coronavirus lockdown

However, staff will start returning from today to look after the new guests from St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.

Many cannot safely return to their homes after long shifts because they live with relatives in high-risk groups, while others have been recruited from elsewhere in Britain and have nowhere to stay in London.

Most are expected to stay for at least a week, and in many cases a fortnight or longer, with the number being housed at Claridge’s expected to increase over the coming days.

Paddy McKillen, co-owner of the Maybourne Group, which runs Claridge’s, said: “Just as it has in the past world wars, Claridge’s has a duty to step up and support the people of London. Teams from all our hotels have volunteered to help and support the dedicated NHS workers at this critical time. We are forever in their debt.”

Kitchen staff from the group’s other hotels, the Connaught and the Berkeley, are making meals for NHS staff, delivered by the Helpforce charity.