clapham-south-tube-station-evacuated-after-stabbing-at-rush-hour

Clapham South Tube station has been evacuated after a person was stabbed at rush hour.

Police scrambled to Nightingale Lane, in Clapham, on Friday afternoon following reports of a stabbing.

A person was found at the scene with stab injuries and was taken to hospital, the force said.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The station remains closed and no trains are stopping at Clapham South station, Transport for London said.

A BTP spokesman tweeted at around 4.30pm: “We’re at Clapham South Station following a stabbing.

“The victim has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The station is currently closed while we carry out enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident can text BTP on 61016 and quote ref 349 of 07/02/20.