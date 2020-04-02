🔥Clap for our Carers returns tonight after calls for Brits to repeat mass applause for NHS coronavirus heroes🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Brits are being urged to take part in another mass round of applause for frontline healthcare heroes battling the coronavirus pandemic as part of Clap for our Carers.

The initiative, which saw residents from all corners of the UK coming together to salute NHS staff and carers from doorsteps, windows and balconies, will take place again this evening at 8pm.

Those behind the campaign wrote on its website: “Healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those who are out there making an unbelievable difference to our lives in these challenging times… bravo, you are amazing!”

It comes exactly a week after the first nationwide round of applause was held at 8pm last Thursday.

The UK says thanks to the NHS in nationwide clap – In pictures

Since then, the coronavirus death toll has risen to 2,352 while confirmed cases have totalled 29,474 as NHS workers continue to risk their lives in the fight against Covid-19.

Unlike last week, tonight’s clap will take place during the last moments of daylight with sunset taking place at 7.49pm after the clocks sprung forward to British Summer Time on Sunday.

Last Thursday, Brits ventured into the streets in the dark to applaud and cheer while motorists joined in by tooting their horns.

Many people took to social media to share videos and messages of support and admiration for healthcare workers.

The NHS official account tweeted shortly after: “That was emotional.”

Notable buildings were also lit up in blue for the salute as part of the #lightitblue campaign which has been organised by members of the events and entertainment industry as a way to say thank you.

UK landmarks light up blue for NHS staff fighting coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street as they took part in the national salute.

And a video posted on the Kensingtonroyal Instagram account showed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping to thank all those healthcare staff “working tirelessly”.

Footage was also released on the Royal Family’s Twitter account of people taking part by cheering, clapping and banging pans at Windsor Castle.

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, was staged because “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”, according to the organisers.

The person behind the campaign also wrote on its website: “In Spain, France and the Netherlands they already did this. And being a Dutch Londoner, I want to pass this on in the country I feel so at home, and the NHS had been nothing but amazing to my family and myself!”

A doctor in London said the public’s applause for the NHS on Thursday night was a welcome boost “as we head into the storm”.

Tom, 42, a consultant anaesthetist, heard the applause on his way home from work at a London hospital.

“It was really touching to hear the applause,” he said.

“We’re all so worried about whether we’re going to be able to be there for all the patients who are going to need us over the coming weeks and months, and knowing that the public have got our backs was much needed.

“Hearing the clapping told us that people out there know how hard everyone has been working to get ahead of the coming surge as much as we can, and that has given us a boost – a reminder that there’s a world outside the frantic bubble of Covid-related work we’ve all been living in for weeks now.”