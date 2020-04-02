🔥Clap for our Carers: People across UK join mass applause for NHS heroes on front line of coronavirus pandemic🔥

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
clap-for-our-carers:-people-across-uk-join-mass-applause-for-nhs-heroes-on-front-line-of-coronavirus-pandemic

The latest headlines in your inbox

People across the country have joined together for a second time to applause the healthcare heroes on the front line of the fight against coronavirus.

Residents in all corners of the UK applauded NHS workers from their doorsteps, windows and balconies at 8pm on Thursday as part of the Clap For Carers initiative.

RELATED  🔥'Up to 200,000 Americans could die from coronavirus' as global death toll continues to soar🔥

Landmarks such as the Shard and Windsor Castle were also lit up in blue to pay tribute to the work of the NHS.

It comes one week after people took part in the first nationwide round of applause for those risking their lives battling the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.

Many people took to social media to share videos and messages of support and admiration for healthcare workers.

RELATED  🔥Chrysalis Records makes return to releasing new music with Laura Marling deal🔥

More follows…

You May Also Like

chelsea-starlet-billy-gilmour-can-become-stamford-bridge-&apos;great&apos;-with-regular-chances,-says-frank-sinclair

🔥Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour can become Stamford Bridge 'great' with regular chances, says Frank Sinclair🔥

hollywood’s-coronavirus-psas:-abc-stars,-reese-witherspoon,-matthew-mcconaughey,-espn,-hallmark-channel,-‘chicago’-tv-trio-&-many-more

Hollywood’s Coronavirus PSAs: ABC Stars, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, ESPN, Hallmark Channel, ‘Chicago’ TV Trio & Many More

emmy-predictions-2020:-best-variety-talk-series

Emmy Predictions 2020: Best Variety Talk Series

hailey-baldwin-films-justin-bieber-hilariously-playing-‘the-floor-is-lava’!-and-he-lost!-check-it-all-out-here.

Hailey Baldwin Films Justin Bieber Hilariously playing ‘The Floor Is Lava’! And he lost! Check it all out here.

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *