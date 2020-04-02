🔥Clap for our Carers: People across UK join mass applause for NHS heroes on front line of coronavirus pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

People across the country have joined together for a second time to applause the healthcare heroes on the front line of the fight against coronavirus.

Residents in all corners of the UK applauded NHS workers from their doorsteps, windows and balconies at 8pm on Thursday as part of the Clap For Carers initiative.

Landmarks such as the Shard and Windsor Castle were also lit up in blue to pay tribute to the work of the NHS.

It comes one week after people took part in the first nationwide round of applause for those risking their lives battling the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.

Many people took to social media to share videos and messages of support and admiration for healthcare workers.

