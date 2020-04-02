🔥Clap for Carers: Why people are being asked to applaud NHS staff during the coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

People in the UK are once again being encouraged to show their appreciation for the country’s nurses and doctors fighting the coronavirus pandemic by taking part in a huge round of applause.

At 8pm tonight, people at home are again being asked to clap from doors, windows, gardens and balconies to set off a mass, country-wide round applause for NHS staff working on the frontline of the crisis.

The initiative was a huge success when it took place last week, and it saw millions of people from all corners of the UK come together to salute the hard working NHS staff.

Here’s everything you need to know about the appeal…

The UK says thanks to the NHS in nationwide clap – In pictures

What is Clap for Carers about?

The Clap For Our Carers campaign was launched by yoga teacher Annemarie Plas to thank all doctors, nurses, pharmacists, GPs and NHS staff working hard to help those affected by Covid-19 “during these unprecedented times”.

Ms Plas shared a post on Instagram urging people to “clap for carers” and the message was shared thousands of times across social media.

The 36-year-old emphasised the clap was not just for NHS staff, but for pharmacists, dentists, supermarket workers and other essential workers on the frontline.

David and Victoria Beckham and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas are among those who backed the plans when they first came out.

Mrs Beckham wrote on Instagram: “Words can’t describe how thankful we are for all the bravery and hard work of the healthcare workers during this uncertain time.”

Delighted with the success of her campaign, organiser Ms Plas told Sky News: “It made me feel really warm inside that I wasn’t the only one that felt like that.

“It’s such a simple message and we take so many things for granted, and now all these freedoms and options are taken away from us, we start to realise [what we have]. It’s a good time to show how thankful we are.”

She added: “To have all these celebrities spread the message to all their followers, I just felt so grateful and thankful.”

Hundreds of thousands of people across the UK are expected to take part in the applause tonight, Thursday, April 2, at 8pm.

Those who take part in the nationwide clap have been encouraged to live stream or film the event and upload the footage to social media with the caption #clapforourcarers.

Campaign organisers wrote on the website: “Healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those who are out there making an unbelievable difference to our lives in these challenging times… bravo, you are amazing!”

The website adds: “Clap every Thursday at 8pm on your doorstep, your balcony, your garden or front room.”

“Please share this message, so we can make sure the word spreads and reaches all to join!”

Similar events to show appreciation for health workers have already been held in countries including Spain, France and the Netherlands.